SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stake Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $541.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

