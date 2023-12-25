StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Key Tronic from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

