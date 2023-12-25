StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 3.5 %

SANW stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

