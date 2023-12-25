Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,058.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 592,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $258.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $203.52 and a one year high of $263.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

