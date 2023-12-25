Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $30.65 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $449.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

