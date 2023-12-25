Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Synaptics stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

