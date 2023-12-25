Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 229.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

