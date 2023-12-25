Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Textron by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 60,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Textron by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Textron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.