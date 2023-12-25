The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 341,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,793,000 after buying an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $121.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -143.46%.

)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

