The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.64 and a 200 day moving average of $313.27. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.