The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Timken in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Timken Trading Up 0.1 %

Timken stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

