Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

