Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 856 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

