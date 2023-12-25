TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

