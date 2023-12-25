Udine Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

