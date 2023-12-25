United States Steel Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $47.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,318 shares of company stock worth $13,209,655. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 14.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

