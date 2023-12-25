Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.41.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

