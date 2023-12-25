Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $190.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,310 shares of company stock worth $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

