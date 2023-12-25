Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average is $149.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

