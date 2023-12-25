Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

MDRX stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,937 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $19,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth $10,344,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

