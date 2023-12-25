Versant Capital Management Inc Has $551,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $153.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

