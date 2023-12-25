Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $14.66 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $14.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.60. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

VRTX stock opened at $405.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

