Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $14.66 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $14.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.60. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
VRTX stock opened at $405.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
