Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Financial Survey

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stellantis and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 1 1 5 0 2.57 Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $25.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Vicinity Motor has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.65%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Stellantis and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $189.25 billion 0.39 $17.70 billion $5.80 4.02 Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 1.95 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.04

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Vicinity Motor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

