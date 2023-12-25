Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $27,290,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $61,124,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

