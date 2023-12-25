Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $258.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.52 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.14. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

