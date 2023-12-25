VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Get VMware alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VMware

VMware Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.46. VMware has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $181.14.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,488,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,640,289 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,603,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.