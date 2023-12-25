Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $29.17 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

