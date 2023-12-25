WaFd, Inc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WaFd in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens began coverage on WaFd in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.13 on Monday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WaFd during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

