Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GKOS stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

