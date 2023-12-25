Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.