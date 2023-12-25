Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

