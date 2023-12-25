WEC Energy Group (WEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2023 – WEC Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2023 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – WEC Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2023 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – WEC Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2023 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – WEC Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2023 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – WEC Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

