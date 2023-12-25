Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

