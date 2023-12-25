Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1,415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $14,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

