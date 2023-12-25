Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.