Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,306 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMR. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

AMR opened at $339.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $355.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

