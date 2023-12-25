Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.
In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
COLL stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.96 million, a P/E ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
