Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

WAL opened at $65.58 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

