Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) vs. PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wheels Up Experience and PROOF Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 707.57%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.33 -$555.16 million ($23.39) -0.14 PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -45.59% -315.49% -28.49% PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheels Up Experience beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

