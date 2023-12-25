WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $283.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.88.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 226.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

