WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.