WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
