Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $16.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.44. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $55.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $16.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $62.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $353.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $328.96 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

