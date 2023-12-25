Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MX stock opened at C$64.73 on Monday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$49.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Insider Activity at Methanex

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

