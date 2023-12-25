Zacks Research Comments on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

BRO opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

