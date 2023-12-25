Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PBH stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
