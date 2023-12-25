Zacks Research Weighs in on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

