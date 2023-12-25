Zacks Research Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.61 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.19.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $170.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,481 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.