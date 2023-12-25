Zacks Research Weighs in on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Down 0.5 %

IDCC stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $175,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.