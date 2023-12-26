104,200 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.