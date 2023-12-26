51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of COE stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.51.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.