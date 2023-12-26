51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.51.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

